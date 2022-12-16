Hina Khan never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with her cute gestures and daily sightings. The actress was recently seen attending her manager Heena Lad’s wedding functions and her videos from the same are going viral on social media. In one the videos, Hina is seen asking for 1 lakh as ‘Joota churayi’ from her manager’s husband which happens to be an Indian custom at weddings and is now getting trolled for the same on social media by netizens. Scroll below to watch her video.

Hina happens to be one of the most popular actresses in Indian television. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 18 million followers on Instagram. Khan is quite active in the photo-sharing site and often shares aesthetically pleasing pictures and cute reels of herself entertaining her fans there.

Now coming back to the topic, Hina Khan recently attended her manager Heena Lad’s wedding and performed ‘Joota churayi’ rasm for her friend’s husband and can be seen asking 1 lakh in the viral video.

Hina Khan is looking ethereal in a yellow printed saree that she paired with a revealing halter neck blouse and accessorised the look with statement jewellery.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Hina khan you are such a big attention seeker 😂attention nahi milti toh ye sab karti hai 😂”

Another user commented, “Ye china khan yuhi fokat ki footage and attention le rahi hai 🤣jisko dekhna hai wo dikh nahi rahi hai 👀”

A third user commented, “Ye bhi koi tarika hai bheek mangne ka 😒🙄”

What are your thoughts on Hina Khan getting trolled on social media for asking 1 lakh as joota churayi from her manager’s husband? Tell us in the space below.

