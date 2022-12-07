Hina Khan is a well-known personality in the entertainment world thanks to her essaying the part of Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then her performance in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. The actress who normally receives love on social media made the headlines yesterday owing to her ‘betrayal’ posts.

For those who don’t, the actress shared two posts talking about betrayal. The quote on one post read, “‘If you are comfortable dancing in public without alcohol or dr*gs, you are at peace with who you are.’ – Ankur Warikoo” The other post read, “Betrayal is the only truth that sticks” Now, she’s shed light on what it is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hina Khan recently made the headlines owing to her sharing two strong, cryptic quotes on social media talking about betrayal and being let down. These posts left her fans concerned and worried whether all was well between her and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. In fact, the post even sparked break-up rumours and became a talking point on social media.

Earlier today, (Wednesday, December 7), Hina Khan took to social media and clarified that all is well between her and Rocky Jaiswal. The former Bigg Boss contestant took to her Instagram stories and announced that the cryptic posts were a buildup for her new project Shadyantra. Sharing a promo of the same, she captioned it, “Betrayal is the only truth that sticks.”

This post help in chilling down the heated rumours mills churning out reports of trouble in Hina and Rocky’s paradise. Jaiswal, showing his support for Khan’s new project, shared the same promo on his story and simply captioned it ‘QUEEN’. He included the text “Is here again #Shadtantra” below the video. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared his story to hers along with a happy emoji.

What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Chainsaw Man Glimpses Us With The Powers Of Its Mysterious Leading Lady Makima In Episode 9 & It’s Quite Gory!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News