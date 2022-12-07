Raj Anadkat, who portrayed the role of Tapu in much-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is currently in the news for announcing his exit from the show. While the rumours were rife that he’s likely to quit the show, for quite some time, he took to social media to lay all the rumours to rest and make it official. The actor was earlier in news when he was rumoured to be dating his co-star Babita Ji played by Munmun Dutta.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Tapu err Raj penned a long note while thanking the show’s cast members and others. His post has already gone viral on social media leaving netizens talking about the same.

After Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat has finally reacted to his dating rumours with the actress. In his latest interview, while he was talking about his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he happened to also shed some light on the daring rumours. The actor said he tries to avoid the distractions while accepting that it’s a part of an actor’s life.

Raj Anadkat told Hindustan Times, “There were random people talking about these things. But I was busy doing my thing and job. It’s (Gossip) a part of an actor’s life. I focus on my stuff and ignore these things. I tried to avoid the distractions. I don’t get bothered about rumours.”

Earlier Munmun Dutta too had penned a note while rubbishing the dating rumours. She had slammed the media for spreading the same.

“To the media and their zero credibility ‘journos’, who has given u the right to post ‘IMAGINARY’ ‘MADE UP’ articles in people’s name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don’t stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who has just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/ headlines at the cost of someone’s dignity, but r u going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? if no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!! (sic),” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji had said.

