Varun Sood took to his Twitter handle to share a calm emoji after Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal shared a series of pictures of her engagement with her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar.

However, he has not mentioned anything but there is a lot of buzz around his post and many of his fans are assuming that it is his reaction to her engagement. In fact, a few asked him if he was doing fine.

On December 5, Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday and her celebration was more special as her entrepreneur boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to her.

In one of the pictures, Apurva Padgaonkar can be seen giving a kiss to Divya, while in another pic she is seen sporting her ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Divya wrote in the caption: “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparky and I found the right person to share the journey with…A forever promise. From this important day. I will never walk alone.”

Divya Agarwal was earlier in a relationship with Varun Sood, whom she met on the sets of the show Ace Of Space. They dated for four years but later parted ways.

Varun took to his Twitter handle to share a calm emoji but after his post many fans assumed that he is showing his reaction towards Divya‘s engagement and expressed their disappointment as now there is no hope that both can be together.

😌 — Varun Sood (@VSood12) December 5, 2022

After the post, many of her fans and industry friends congratulated her for the beginning of a new chapter of her life.

TV actress Pavvitra Punia commented: “Oh my goddddddd oh my goddddd oh my godddddd..yesssss…..you guys….soooooooooo happyyyy”

Jay Bhanushali, Sana Makbul also shared their best wishes and congratulated her.

TV actress Rakshanda Khan mentioned: “Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaaa! And I missed THIS!!!! Oh my God, I’m just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!”

