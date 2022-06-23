‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ actress Krissann Barretto will be seen on the new reality show MTV’s ‘Ex or Next’.

Advertisement

The show brings three popular ex-couples together in the Maldives.

Advertisement

These contestants will go on the show and there they will meet their exes. Three ex-couples including Krissann Barretto-Salman Zaidi, Nikita Bhamidipati-Samarthya Gupta and Saloni Sehra-Varun Verma will be seen on the show.

Speaking about her experience on ‘Ex or Next’, Krissann Barretto shared: “Reuniting with one’s ex is not as easy as it may appear to a lot of people, especially when all your private conversations and moments are getting filmed and aired on national television.”

“Having said that, I really had the time of my life shooting for MTV’s ‘Ex or Next’ in the Maldives. This one-of-a-kind reality brings a novel format to the audience, one that has never been witnessed on Indian television before. It is full of cliffhangers, which will make viewers come back for more. I’m sure that MTV ‘Ex or Next’ will make for a fun and entertaining watch,” adds ‘Ace of Space 2’ fame Krissann Barretto.

‘Ex Or Next’ will be starting from July 16 on MTV.

Must Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Co-Stars Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandez To Join Hands Soon For Another Project? Fans Don’t Miss This Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram