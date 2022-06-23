TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi starring Erica Fernandez and Shaheer Sheikh has won a massive fan following during its run as fans fell in love with the ‘sunshine, Mr grumpy’ chemistry between doctor Sonakshi Bose and Dev.

The show had three seasons. It started back in 2017 and ended recently back in November 2021. During these three seasons, fans have expressed their love for the camaraderie shared between Erica and Shaheer. Let be on-screen or off-screen, the two actors definitely look too good when working with each other. Fans are yearning to see the two share screen space once again and guess what fans, looks like you are going to get your wish come true.

According to fresh reports by Tellychakkar during a recent interview with Shaheer Sheikh spilt the beans that he would soon be working with Erica Fernandez for another project. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

However, the question here is whether they would be working together for a new show or a music video, that’s yet unknown. Nevertheless, it’s quite exciting to hear that Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez would be working with each other soon. We are sure Fans might be flabbergasted by this news.

Meanwhile, Shaheer is currently making news for his new show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’. The show is definitely receiving some great reviews and fans are loving his pair with actress Hiba Nawab. The show started on 14 March 2022 and is presently airing on Star Bharat. On the other hand, Erica was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani.

Are you excited to see Erica Fernandez and Shaheer Sheikh share screen space once again for a new show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

