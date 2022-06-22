Finally! Kapil Sharma and his team have bid adieu to the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has finally stopped airing on the TV. After tickling fans’ funny bones, Kapil along with other team members including Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and others dashed off to Vancouver to tour. Recently, a picture of the entire time posing at the airport surfaced on the web and it grabbed netizens’ attention for different reasons.

This afternoon we told you, that Kapil Sharma and his team was trolled by netizens over Sunil Grover as they asked him to not have a ‘fight in the flight’ with the other teammates.

Kapil Sharma returned to the comedy after undergoing a hard time in his personal life. After battling depression, the comedian came back with a bang and started the 3rd season of his comedy show. But do you know how much did Kapil Sharma earn during the 3rd season of the comedy show? According to the latest reports, the comedian hiked his fees by Rs 20 lakh per episode for the 3rd season. Yes, you heard that right! Read on for more details.

As per a report in siasat.com, Kapil Sharma began to charge Rs 50 lakh per episode in the 3rd season which makes a total of 1 crore per weekend. For the unversed, in the 2nd season, he only charged Rs 30 lakh per episode. Since the 3rd season had 80 episodes, Kapil Sharma took home a whopping sum of Rs 40 crore.

Woah! Quite a handsome amount!

During his last tour, Kapil Sharma made headlines when he locked his horns with Sunil Grover. The comedians got into a heated argument following which he reportedly hurled a shoe a Grover. A lot about his controversy has been said and written. But the duo kept their dignified silence.

