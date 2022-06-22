Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Have New Nattu Kaka? 'Bagha' Tanmay Vekaria Hints At A Replacement – Deets Inside

Looks like, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are on a spree of getting some of their actors replaced. After being in the news for finding a replacement for Disha Vakani’s character Dayaben, the show has a surprise for all the Nattu Kaka fans in store. The character which was played by Ghanshyam Nayak for years ended with his death. The renowned actor passed away after battling cancer in October last year.

The Nattu Kaka fans have been missing him ever since. While there’s been no update on his character until now, Bagha has now hinted at something interesting.

The latest clip of Tanmay Vekaria who plays Bagha Bhai in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has spilled the beans on Nattu Kaka’s character. Recently, while addressing the media, Tanmay hinted at Ghanshyam Nayak’s replacement on the show. Yes, you heard that right! Months after his death, the actor says there’s a big surprise for his fans on the show.

In the clip, Bagha Bhai aka Tanmay Vekaria is heard saying, “Nattu Kaka hamare saath the, hamare saath hain aur hamesha hamare saath rahenge. Aur aapko bohut jald ek bohut bada surprise bhi milne wala hai. Woh surprise ko enjoy karne ke liye humse jude rahe.”

Reacting to the same, users commented on the video. A user wrote, “Lagta hai surprise mein naye nattu kaka ya bavari ko lekar ayenge,” while another said, “We don’t want replacement of nattu kaka Please,This show is already getting bored and uninterested day by day.” “Surprise is new Dayaben nothing else,” wrote third user. A netizen even asked the makers, “Surprise itna lamba mato karo k hum bore ho jaye jaldi le kar ayo daya ko.”

Earlier speaking about him, lead actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was heard saying, “Ghanshyam Bhai… Nattu Kaka humare saath nahi hai. Toh unko bahut miss kar rahe hai hum iss dukaan mein aa ke. But I’m sure.. woh jaha bhi honge hum sab ko aashriwad de rahe honge.. yeh sab dekh ke.” ( Ghanshyam brother … Nattu Kaka is not among us anymore, so we are missing him alot after coming to this shop. But i am sure where ever he is, he must be blessing us for what we are doing).”

Will the makers soon announce Nattu Kaka’s replacement? let’s wait and watch

