Kannada actor Diganth is being airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru after he suffered a neck injury while performing a backflip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to sources, Digant has suffered injuries on his neck, back and leg. Following initial treatment in Goa, the actor is being airlifted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Diganth had gone to Goa on a family trip with his wife and actress Indrita Ray. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Diganth’s popular movies include ‘Pancharangi’, ‘Lifu Istene’ and ‘Gaalipata’.

Must Read: Soorarai Pottru Actress Aparna Balamurali On Meeting Akshay Kumar, “The Feeling Was Overwhelming”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram