Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest actors in the South industry and we have seen how crazy people go whenever the actor releases his films. With so many hit films, they have helped the actor become one of the bankable stars and his net worth of crores shows how successful he is. Today, on his birthday, let’s have a look at the assets he owns with such massive net worth.

Apart from being a talented actor, he’s also a dancer and singer too. In his long career, the actor has worked in many blockbuster films such as Ghilli, Kaavalan, Nanban, Thuppakki, Kaththi, Mersal Sarkar and many more.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Beast which received mixed reactions but soon the actor will be back on-screen with Varisu, the film will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Meanwhile, with so many blockbusters under his name, and an estimated net worth of Rs 410 Crores as per GQ India, the actor owns a luxurious beachside house along with a number of expensive vehicles.

House

As per Housing.com, Thalapathy Vijay built his luxury mansion at Casuarina Drive Street, Neelankarai, Chennai, after being inspired by Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s beach house. Meanwhile, the house cost is unknown but we’re sure the actor must have shelled out crores to build his dream home with amazing interiors.

Fees

In his 2-decades-long career, the actor has worked in over 60 films and recently for the Beast, Vijay increased his fees and received a pay cheque of Rs 100 Crore. Other than films, the actor also endorses a number of brands for which he receives around Rs 10 crores per year.

Car Collection

With such an enormous net worth, the actor has also fulfilled his dream of buying some of the most lavish cars. Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay is among the few actors who own Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs 2.5 crore. Other than this, he also has Audi A8 for Rs 1.17 Crore, Ford Mustang worth Rs 74 Lakh, Range Rover Evoque for Rs 65 Lakh, Mercedes Benz GLA and Volvo XC90 that cost around Rs 87 Lakh each, along with two BMW SUVs X5 and the X6.

