Actress Vedhika, who has acted in several critically acclaimed films in Tamil and Telugu, on Monday said that she was down with Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said, “Hi everyone! Unfortunately I am down with Covid for the first time.

“Not all people face mild symptoms. I have had high fever which has been coming and going for a couple of days now,” Vedhika said.

“Please don’t underestimate the symptoms. Not worth being sick with terrible body aches and high fever (over 103F).

“Also, please don’t believe that if you have contracted it once then you will not get reinfected again. I know people who have got reinfected from within a month to a couple of months. So, please don’t delude yourself.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. Mask up even if you are meeting one person or 100 people for your and your loved ones’ sake. I’m better today. I’ll be fine soon. Much love. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Actress Vedhika is to play the lead in director Prabadish Samz’s upcoming action entertainer “Gajana”.

Sources close to the unit say that the title of the film, which was until now “Veerapannin Gajana”, has now been changed to just “Gajana”.

Interestingly, Vedhika, who will be playing the lead, will be seen performing action stunts in the film, the story of which will be more on the lines of a treasure hunt.

Apart from Vedhika, the film will also feature Inico Prabhakar, Chandini, Yogi Babu, Prathap Pothen, Mottai Rajendran, and Velu Prabhakaran among others.

Cinematography for the film will be by Gopi, while music will be by R.J. Vikram. Sengovi has penned the dialogues for this film, which is being edited by Deepak.

The action entertainer is being produced by Four Square Studios.

