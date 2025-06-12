M Sasikumar starrer Tourist Family has completed 6 weeks in theatres. It has enjoyed one of the most glorious runs in Tamil cinema, thanks to its low budget of only 16 crores. The comedy-drama is almost done and dusted at the box office with massive profits and a super-hit verdict. Scroll below for day 42 updates!

Tourist Family Domestic Box Office Collection

Abishan Jeevinth‘s directorial is now minting collections in the range of 1-2 lakhs. As per Sacnilk, it added one lakh to the kitty on day 42. However, it is already a super success at the box office, so whatever is being added is only a bonus.

The net earnings of Tourist Family conclude at 61.53 crores after 42 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 72.60 crores.

Tourist Family Return on Investment

As mentioned above, the Tamil comedy-drama is mounted on a budget of 16 crores. The makers have raked in returns of 45.53 crores so far. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI surges to 284.5%.

Tourist Family is no longer the most profitable film of 2025. It has slipped to the second spot as Maaman has taken the lead with its massive ROI of 286.7%.

Albeit, M Sasikumar’s film is a super-hit at the box office!

Tourist Family Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 61.29 crores

India gross collection: 72.32 crores

ROI: 28 3 %

% Overseas collection: 15.55 crores

Worldwide collection: 87.87 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

More about Tourist Family

Apart from M Sasikumar, the ensemble cast features Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamalesh Jagan, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, MS Bhaskar, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi, and Bagavathi Perumal.

It was produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment and released in Indian theatres on 29 April 2025.

