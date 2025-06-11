Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf turned out to be a huge surprise upon its release on May 23, 2025. It outshined Raid 2 to become the leading choice of audiences. Unfortunately, the happiness remained short-lived as Housefull 5 has stolen its thunder! Scroll below for day 19 box office collections!

How much has Bhool Chuk Maaf earned in India?

The mid-week blues have hit hard in the third week. As per the estimated figures, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 45 lakhs on day 19. It witnessed a slight growth from 40 lakhs earned on the previous day. But there’s little hope now, given the strong run of Housefull 5 at the ticket windows.

The overall box office collections in India stand at 72.18 crore net, which is about 85.17 crores in gross earnings. The upcoming weekend is the last opportunity to mint moolah. After that, Bhool Chuk Maaf will make its way out of theatres.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Profits

Bhool Chuk Maaf is reportedly mounted on a budget of 50 crores. In 19 days, the makers have raked in profits of 22.18 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 44.36%.

Karan Sharma’s directorial has gained the success tag. However, it will miss out on the hit verdict as it will not be able to earn double its investment, i.e., 100 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

It was a short run at the overseas box office as the Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi starrer minted only a 3.20 crore gross. Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide total surges to 88.37 crore gross.

Even at the global box office, it will fail to hit a century.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Summary

Budget: 50 crores

India net collection: 72.18 crores

India gross collection: 85.17 crores

ROI: 44.36%

Overseas collection: 3.20 crores

Worldwide collection: 88.37 crores

Verdict: Plus

