Bhool Chuk Maaf surpassed expectations, bringing a total net collection of 7.20 crore on the opening day. The number is much higher than the opening day collection of the first romantic comedy of Rajkummar Rao’s career which arrived in 2017. In fact, BCM’s opening day collection surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Behen Hogi Teri which earned 2.25 crore in its lifetime!

Rajkummar Rao Almost Crosses Loveyapa!

The first romantic comedy of 2025 was Loveyapa, which marked the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan’s Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film arrived on Valentine’s Day and earned 7.69 crore in its lifetime. Rajkummar Rao’s film almost touched this number on its opening day itself!

Bhool Chuk Maaf Breaks Opening Day Records

Bhool Chuk Maaf has nailed three new opening records with its arrival. The film is aiming a 20 crore collection over the weekend and might just achieve that as well. Scroll down to learn about its three major opening records.