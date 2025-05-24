Bhool Chuk Maaf surpassed expectations, bringing a total net collection of 7.20 crore on the opening day. The number is much higher than the opening day collection of the first romantic comedy of Rajkummar Rao’s career which arrived in 2017. In fact, BCM’s opening day collection surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Behen Hogi Teri which earned 2.25 crore in its lifetime!
Rajkummar Rao Almost Crosses Loveyapa!
The first romantic comedy of 2025 was Loveyapa, which marked the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan’s Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film arrived on Valentine’s Day and earned 7.69 crore in its lifetime. Rajkummar Rao’s film almost touched this number on its opening day itself!
Bhool Chuk Maaf Breaks Opening Day Records
Bhool Chuk Maaf has nailed three new opening records with its arrival. The film is aiming a 20 crore collection over the weekend and might just achieve that as well. Scroll down to learn about its three major opening records.
Rajkummar Rao’s Biggest Rom-Com Opening!
While the film is Rajkummar Rao‘s second biggest opener, it is now his biggest rom-com opener, surpassing his previous best. His biggest opening for a romantic comedy film was Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which arrived in 2024 and opened at 5.71 crore.
2025’s Biggest Rom-Com Opening
Rajkummar Rao has delivered the biggest rom-com opening of 2025, surpassing Mere Husband Ki Biwi’s 1.75 crore by a huge margin. The actor delivered 311% higher opening than Arjun Kapoor‘s rom-com!
Bhool Chuk Maaf Opening > All Rom-Coms Of 2025!
Bhool Chuk Maaf‘s opening day collection is much higher than the opening day collection of all the rom-coms that arrived in the theaters in 2025! Bollywood witnessed three rom-coms this year – Loveyapa, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani re-release. Loveyapa earned 1.25 crore, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi brought 1.75 crore on the opening day. YJHD’s re-release earned 1.15 crore on its opening day. Collectively, they earned 4.15 crore, which is still lower than Bhool Chuk Maaf!
