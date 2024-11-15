Arjun Kapoor’s latest outing as the menacing villain in Singham Again is impressing the audience. The actor’s performance as Danger Lanka has enabled him to make a successful comeback in Bollywood after a string of flops. Arjun has now revealed that during the low phase of his career, he lost interest in movies. He got so detached from his passion that he almost quit watching movies altogether.

Arjun Kapoor Felt Bitter About Not Getting Opportunities

Arjun Kapoor recently sat for an interview with Pinkvilla and opened up about the dark phase of his film career. The 39-year-old actor revealed that in 2022, he stopped watching movies, constantly questioning why he could not get quality work like his contemporaries.

Arjun said, “It’s not like one day I randomly woke up and thought, ‘Oh, I am not enjoying watching films.’ What would happen is, I’d watch something for five-ten minutes and suddenly think, ‘When will I get to do such work?’” He added that he was not drawing comparisons with anyone, but had become bitter about not getting good opportunities.

“It is not easy to make films happen. At the same time, you are seeing amazing work, and I have always been somebody who was very gracious about enjoying other people’s work and complimenting them,” the Gunday actor shared. “It wasn’t like I had become bitter, but I was not able to see the good in anybody’s performance. I was only trying to see, ‘Why can’t I do that? Why am I not getting a chance to do that?’ So, I started becoming bitter about the fact that I am not getting an opportunity,” he explained.

Therapy Helped Arjun Kapoor Get Back On Track

Arjun further shared that at one point, he stopped watching films altogether and scrolled Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts infinitely instead. “I used to be the person who used to watch three films back-to-back during DVD days. So, to go from that to not feeling like even pressing play, I think it was more to do with the fact that I felt paralyzed about my thinking. I couldn’t overcome the negative thoughts.”

The actor revealed that he took therapy, which eventually helped him to overcome the dark thoughts. “I connect this to a very important phase in my life where I started doing therapy. And somewhere I realized that I need to love myself again. I need to take care of myself again and going outward sometimes is not the answer.”

Arjun Kapoor revived his passion following the therapy and recently watched a film alone after years. The actor said that Singham Again also helped him get out of the low phase. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade and has been in memorable films like 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Gunday, and Ki & Ka.

