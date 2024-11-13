Arjun Kapoor is riding a wave of momentum after the massive success of Singham Again, where his portrayal of the antagonist impresses everyone and brings him back into the conversation of modern-day mainstream actors. He is now looking forward to his upcoming projects, including the 2005 comedy film No Entry sequel. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley in lead roles and entertained audiences with slapstick humor. The film has stood the test of time, too, as it has excellent re-watch value, and over the last two years, it has become a cult film.

Aneez Bazmee to direct No Entry 2 after the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 3

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor shared exciting details about No Entry 2. “I think Anees Bazmee is the right person to speak about it, and so is Boney Kapoor.”, he said. Aneez Bazmee, who directed the original No Entry film, is also riding a high wave of momentum after the success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiya 3. He has created his niche in comedy films, and when he steps into the director’s shoes again, you can expect another laugh riot. Arjun said, “We are three actors doing the film together. Fingers crossed, everything falls into place, works out, and we can make it happen next year. I’m very, very excited.” If the film begins next year, it could be looking at a 2026 or 2027 release.

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh to star in No Entry 2

Arjun also spilled the beans about the film’s rumored cast, which is expected to include Arjun alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. He said, “Diljit is excellent in comedy, Good Newz he was un-effing believable like I love Good Newz because of that. Varun’s comedy everybody knows kitna natkhat, chicha, Kareena hai (naughty and frivolous)”.

The trio certainly offers something new and fresh for the audiences, and it will be interesting to see if the modern-day trio of Arjun, Varun, and Diljit can come close to the aura Anil, Fardeen, and Salman created.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Anil Kapoor Was Reportedly Insecure With Sridevi’s Stardom & Rejected Films With Her: “The Fact That She Was Bigger Star Than Him Was A Bitter Pill To Swallow”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News