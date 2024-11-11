Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has pulled off another smashing weekend at the Indian box office and has comfortably made an entry into the 200-crore club. With this, Kartik Aaryan has scored his debut 200 crore grosser, and as per the latest update, the film has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, thus battling it out with Singham Again to be the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

Enjoying the benefit of the Diwali holidays, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel earned an impressive total of 110.20 crores during the first weekend. During weekdays, it maintained its stronghold and earned 167.65 crores by the end of the opening week. After such a start, the film started off well during the second weekend, earning 12.40 crores, and overall, it amassed almost 50 crores during the weekend.

From Friday’s 12.40 crores, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registered a big jump of 40.32% to earn 17.40 crores on Saturday. On day 10 (Sunday), the film started with decent occupancy in morning shows and saw a massive growth during afternoon and evening shows. However, in night shows, there wasn’t a big jump, considering the next day (Monday) is a regular working day. In fact, at some centers, the occupancy saw a dip during night shows. Nonetheless, a solid score of 18.10 crores was registered.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected 47.90 crores during the second weekend, a drop of 56.53% compared to the opening weekend of 110.20 crores. So, as per the latest collection update, the film stands at a whopping 216.76 crores net at the Indian box office after 10 days.

With 216.76 crores, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has surpassed the lifetime collection of Fighter (215 crores). Currently, it is the third highest-grossing film of Bollywood in 2024 and soon, it will overtake Singham Again to grab the second spot. Stree 2 is unbeatable at the top spot with 627.50 crores.

