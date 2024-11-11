We’re just three days away from witnessing the magnum opus Kanguva on the big screen. Featuring Suriya in the main role, the film is said to be one of the most expensive projects in the history of Tamil cinema, which is why people are excited to see what makers have to offer. Unfortunately, the full-fledged advance booking is yet to begin, resulting in numbers staying just about decent. Let’s find out how the biggie is faring in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office!

Written and directed by Siva, the Kollywood epic fantasy is scheduled to release on November 14 and is expected to witness one of the widest releases among South Indian films. Considering the making and the reported cost of over 300 crores, the film has been consistently grabbing headlines, and there’s now huge pressure on it to deliver.

As far as pre-release buzz is concerned, it’s decent but not up to the level of an event film. Still, Kanguva is expected to mint big numbers on day 1, and as far as advance booking is concerned, it is performing reasonably well. As of now, the full-fledged bookings have not started, and within the limited shows, the film is moving on the right track.

As of 11:30 am IST, 545 shows of Kanguva have been listed, and within these shows, over 32,000 tickets have been sold at the Indian box office for day 1. This equals pre-sales worth 52 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. It’s decent, but considering the scale of the film, the number needs to shoot up really quickly.

From here, the Suriya starrer should first aim for the 5 crore mark in opening day advance booking. Now, with just three days more to go, let’s see how quickly it reaches there.

