Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran witnessed outstanding growth during the second weekend and went full throttle across the globe. Yes, the film was expected to do better this weekend, but it exceeded all expectations in India and overseas. In the latest development, it has crossed the 250 crore mark and is just a few crores away from crossing the lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 11 days!

Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, the Kollywood biographical action drama was a riot during its opening weekend. It carried the momentum on weekdays, and again, on the second weekend, it had a blast. It is best performing in Tamil Nadu by earning well over 100 crores, indicating the rise of Sivakarthikeyan’s popularity. It is followed by Telugu states and Karnataka.

As per the latest update, Amaran earned a huge 16 crores on the second Sunday, taking the overall collection to 154.60 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 11 days. Including taxes, it equals 182.42 crores gross. With these numbers, the film has surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of Vettaiyan, which wrapped up its run at 148.32 crores net. So, it’s now the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 after The Greatest Of All Time (257.24 crores).

Even in the overseas market, Amaran has emerged as a big success by exceeding all expectations. It is best performing in Malaysia, followed by North America and Europe. So far, it has grossed around 70 crores.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Amaran’s worldwide box office collection stands at an impressive 252.42 crores after 11 days. With this total, it is inches away from crossing Vettaiyan (259.01 crores gross) to become the 2nd highest-grossing Kollywood film in 2024. Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time is at the top with 464.54 crores gross.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Sivakarthikeyan’s film:

India net- 154.60 crores

India gross- 182.42 crores

Overseas gross- 70 crores

Worldwide gross- 252.42 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

