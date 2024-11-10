They say slow and steady wins the race. But for Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it is all about rising and shining each day. The horror-comedy flick is dominating Singham Again at the ticket windows. It has scored another bombastic weekend. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 10 in the domestic market.

BB3 is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and the second featuring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. The OG film starred Akshay Kumar in the leading role. Released on the occasion of Diwali, it became the highest-grossing film in the franchise within 9 days.

Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends

On day 10, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made estimated box office collections of 18-19 crores in the domestic market. It witnessed a slight growth of 3-9% compared to 17.40 crores earned on the second Saturday. While the occupancies remained great throughout the day, the night shows couldn’t push the earnings to the 20 crore range since it is a working day tomorrow.

The total box office collection after 10 days will stand somewhere between 216.66-217.66 crores. And with that, Kartik Aaryan has officially crossed the 200 crore mark at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is his highest-grossing film of all time since it surpassed BB2, which earned 185.57 crores back in 2022.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 below:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Day 5: 13.50 crores

Day 6: 12.74 crores

Day 7: 12.21 crores

Day 8: 12.24 crores

Day 9: 17.40 crores

Day 10: 18-19 crores (estimates)

Budget Recovery

Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy was made on a budget of 150 crores. It has enjoyed massive returns of 66-67 crores so far. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI% comes to around 44%.

