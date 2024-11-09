Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again has entered its second week on a solid note, pulling off strong numbers even on its second Friday. The drop was minimal and on the expected lines, but the trend has made it clear that on Saturday, it’s going to show a huge jump today. In the latest development, the film has surpassed Sooryavanshi’s domestic lifetime collection, thus becoming the second highest-grossing film in the Cop Universe. Keep reading for a detailed box office report for day 8!

After the success of Singham and Singham Returns, Rohit Shetty officially announced the concept of Cop Universe, connecting all his cop films. The buzz went high as Simmba and Sooryavanshi enjoyed huge success among the masses. Now, with the Singham threequel, Shetty is all set to deliver the biggest film of his cinematic universe.

Released amid a huge buzz, Singham Again amassed big numbers during the opening weekend and maintained superb momentum on weekdays. For those who don’t know, it earned 186.60 crores in week 1, and that too with a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Yesterday, being the first day of the second week, the biggie was expected to witness a considerable drop, but that didn’t happen.

As expected, Singham Again’s shows were reduced across the nation, but the drop wasn’t big, which is actually a good sign. After earning 11.20 crores on Thursday, the magnum opus earned 9 crores* on day 8, taking the total to 195.60 crores* net at the Indian box office. There was a normal drop of 19.64%.

With 195.60 crores*, Singham Again has surpassed Sooryavanshi‘s 195.04 crores, becoming the second highest-grossing film in the Cop Universe. Simmba tops the list with 240.22 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Singham Again:

Day 1- 43.70 crores

Day 2- 44.50 crores

Day 3- 36.80 crores

Day 4- 19.20 crores

Day 5- 16.50 crores

Day 6- 14.70 crores

Day 7- 11.20 crores

Day 8- 9 crores*

Total- 195.60 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

