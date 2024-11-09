Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is at the peak of its box office run. It has finally surpassed the collection of Singham Again, that too for two days in a row. The horror-comedy remained above the 10 crore mark on second Friday. Scroll below for the latest update on day 8.

BB3 arrived in a massive box office clash on November 1, 2024. It enjoyed a huge pre-release buzz and surpassed Singham Again in pre-sales. Despite that, the cop drama had been taking the lead in spot bookings. But the tables have finally turned, and it is time for Kartik Aaryan and his team to bask in full-fledged success.

Box Office Collection Day 8

On the second Friday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned a box office collection of 10 crores*. It has witnessed a dip of 18% compared to 12.21 crores earned on the previous day. The horror-comedy has maintained a strong hold compared to its competitor, Singham Again, which fell below the double-digit mark.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 below:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Day 5: 13.50 crores

Day 6: 12.74 crores

Day 7: 12.21 crores

Day 8: 10 crores*

The 8-day total of Kartik Aaryan’s film now stands at 178.86 crores*.

BB3 vs BB2 Box Office

Anees Bazmee’s latest directorial is only around 7 crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (185.57 crores). Kartik Aaryan will shortly recreate history at the box office and welcome BB3 as the highest-grossing film of his career.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The ensemble cast features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, and Vijay Raaz, among others. It is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

