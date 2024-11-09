Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar has shown early growth with the start of the second weekend at the box office, with the Telugu period crime drama witnessing a jump on the second Friday, taking the total 9-day collection of the film to 43.60 crore in India!

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection Day 9

On the 9th day, November 8, the second Friday, Venky Atluri’s film showed a bare yet significant jump of almost 4% from the previous day, the second Thursday. On the 9th day, the film earned almost 2.5 crore at the box office, compared to the previous day.

The film stands at a total of 43.60 crore, and it would still take a magical second weekend to take the film towards the 50 crore mark. Currently, it is the seventh highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024 in India.

Lucky Baskhar Budget & Collection

The Dulquer Salmaan film was made on a reported budget of 56 crore, and with the 43.60 crore total collection in 9 days, it recovered 77.8% of its entire budget. However, there is still a long way to go until the film recovers its entire budget and enters the profit-making zone. The film has 3 weeks to do that before it arrives on OTT.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Lucky Baskhar at the Indian box office.

Day 0: 0.90 crore

Day 1: 6.45 crore

Day 2: 6.55 crore

Day 3: 7.5 crore

Day 4: 8 crore

Day 5: 3.35 crore

Day 6: 3.45 crore

Day 7: 2.5crore

Day 8: 2.4 crore

Day 9: 2.5 crore

Total: 43.60 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amaran Box Office (9 Days): 100% Budget Recovered, Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Is Now A Success & Heading To Surpass Vettaiyan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News