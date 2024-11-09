Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran has exceeded all expectations at the Indian box office, and considering its trend, the film won’t be slowing down anytime soon. It has already entered the 100 crore club and is heading towards the 150 crore mark, thus aiming to beat Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. The biggie has recovered its entire budget through domestic earnings in the latest development. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

For the uninitiated, in one of the scenes of The Greatest Of All Time, there’s a metaphor where Thalapathy Vijay passes the baton to Siva. It’s actually a very accurate portrayal of Siva’s potential, as he is capable of becoming the next superstar of Kollywood. This is clearly visible now, as his latest release is doing wonders, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Initially, Amaran looked like a risky project, considering the heavy costs involved, but it surprised everyone by entering the 100 crore club within a week. It even entered the second week on a rocking as it displayed a growth of 21.73%, as it went from 5.75 crores on Thursday to 7 crores on Friday. With this, the film has now come to a total collection of 124.30 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 9 days.

Reportedly, Amaran is made on a budget of 120 crores, and if we compare this to the domestic collection, it has recovered its entire cost. We can see that the film has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 4.30 crores. Calculated further, it equals 3.58% returns. The biggie is aiming for a long theatrical run, so it will enjoy good returns.

Also, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer will soon surpass Vettaiyan‘s domestic lifetime collection, which stands at around 150 crores. Whenever this happens, it will become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 after The Greatest Of All Time’s 257.24 crores net.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

