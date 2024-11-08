The first week has concluded on a fantastic note, and Singham Again is all set to enjoy its second-weekend boost. Ajay Devgn starrer is inching closer to the 200 crore club in the domestic market. The countdown has begun, but it witnessed an unexpected dip on second Friday. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 8!

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama has surpassed expectations so far. It is competing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the ticket windows and has been leading the race since the beginning. It registered the second-best opening week of 2024, and the streak of success is expected to continue in the ongoing week.

Box Office Collection Day 8

As per the early trends flowing in, Singham Again made box office collection in the range of 8-8.50 on the second Friday. It has witnessed a further drop of 28-24% compared to 11.20 crores earned on the previous day. The occupancies should have ideally boosted during the evening and night shows to push the earnings in the double-digit range. But that unfortunately did not happen.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Singham Again below:

Day 1: 43.70 crores

Day 2: 44.50 crores

Day 3: 36.80 crores

Day 4: 19.20 crores

Day 5: 16.50 crores

Day 6: 14.70 crores

Day 7: 11.20 crores

Day 8: 8-8.50 crores

The overall 8-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 194.60-195.10 crores.

Tables turn for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In an unexpected turn of events, this is the second day when the earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have remained higher than Singham Again. On day 8, Kartik Aaryan starrer reportedly stayed in the range of 9.25-9.75 crores. Hopefully, Ajay Devgn’s film will redeem its position in the second weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

