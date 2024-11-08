Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been raging at the box office, with Manjulika’s magic crossing the 250 crore mark worldwide swiftly in one week. In fact, in just 7 days, the horror comedy has surpassed the worldwide lifetime collections of many superstar biggies, including Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and others.

BB 3 WW Box Office

The film has surpassed 257.61 crores at the box office, and this is an achievement considering the film has tough competition at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Sivakarthikeyan’s war-drama Amaran.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 VS BB 2

Kartik Aaryan’s film is currently only 2.8 crore away from crossing the worldwide lifetime collection of his own sequel, which earned 260.49 crore in its entire run. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently the 59th highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide.

Surpasses Baaghi 2 & ADHM

Kartik Aaryan’s film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 that 243.37 crore, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil earned 242.50 crore worldwide. BB 3 would next target Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, Race 3, and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 at a go!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 On Cards?

After the success of BB 3, rumors about the fourth part are already in line; however, nothing concrete has been confirmed yet. But speculations are rife that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani might be approached to join the franchise now that Vidya Balan is a part of the Universe again!

Check out the box office breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

India net: 167.65 crore *

India gross: 197.82 crore *

Overseas gross: 59.79 crore

Worldwide gross: 257.61 crore *

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ARM Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Tovino Thomas Starrer Ends Its Glorious Run As 5th Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News