It is another day, and we are back to revisit another massive Diwali clash at the box office that turned way too personal, with both parties attacking each other on a personal front. A clash that turned uglier with each passing day. A clash that happened on Diwali, October 28, 2016. A clash between Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. A clash that paused the friendship between Karan Johar and Kajol! And a clash that was not worth it at all!

Shivaay VS Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The two films were released on Diwali in 2016. While one was Karan Johar’s major comeback vehicle after Student Of The Year, the other was Ajay Devgn’s highly ambitious directorial venture after U, Me Aur Hum’s disaster! A lot was on stake for both films, and the opening day painted a dicey picture!

On the opening day there was not a major difference between the collections of the two films. While Shivaay opened at 10.24 crore, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil earned 13.30 crore at the box office, and it was not a very pleasant Diwali, to be honest, with both films bringing underwhelming numbers on the opening day.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Budget & Collection

ADHM, which turned into a rage with the theory of Ek Tarfa Ishq and the magic of Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehndi clad hands in Channa Mereya, earned 112.50 crore at the box office in India against a reported budget of 70 crore. But the major differentiator became the overseas number! It earned 240.72 crore worldwide!

Shivaay Budget & Collection

Ajay Devgn‘s action thriller earned 100 crore against a budget of 100 crore, which was an unbelievable coincidence. While it was not much behind ADHM in India, it could garner only 147.29 crore worldwide, surrendering to Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor’s power of love!

ADHM roared 76% louder worldwide than Shivaay and was a clear and distinct winner in this Diwali battle.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

