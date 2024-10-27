Diwali Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan With 592% Profit (Highest) Stayed Diwali Don For 6203 Days

Amitabh Bachchan was the OG Box Office superstar. The man who delivered some of the biggest hits and all time blockbusters of his era. In fact, he ruled as the Diwali Don, bringing some of the biggest Diwali blockbusters of the Indian Cinema. And one of them was released on October 27, 1978, exactly 46 years ago!

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar – The Diwali Blockbuster!

On October 1978, Big B, along with Rekha, Vinod Khanna, and Rakhee delivered a massive blockbuster that ruled as the Diwali blockbuster for many years! The film was helmed by Prakash Mehra and had the iconic song Salaam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan, that made the nation dance to Rekha’s tune!

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar Box Office Collection

It was the last film of Amitabh Bachchan that year after delivering blockbusters like Kasme Vaade, Don, and Trishul. The film was made on a budget of 1.3 crore and earned a massive 9 crore net in India, registering a profit of around 592.31% at the box office. The film earned 22 crore worldwide!

HGOTY 1978

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was the highest-grossing film of that year. But it was the most profitable Diwali film of that decade and this record stayed with Amitabh Bachchan’s film for 7 long years, until another Diwali blockbuster arrived! It was in 1985 that Amitabh Bachchan again arrived with Mard and snatched the crown of the most profitable Diwali film from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar!

Mard Budget & Collection

Mard was mounted on a budget of only 1 crore and earned 8 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of massive 700%. However, the crown for the most profitable Diwali film went from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar to Mard; Amitabh Bachchan turned Diwali ka Don, unbeatable at the box office.

The Record Broke After 6203 Days

Amitabh Bachchan stayed Diwali Don, owning the most profitable film released on Diwali for 6203 days. It was after 6203 days – 17 years after Muqaddar Ka Sikandar that Amitabh Bachchan was no longer Diwali Ka Don and Shah Rukh Khan claimed the crown with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge turning into the most profitable Diwali film of that decade!

DDLJ earned 1225% profit at the box office with a lifetime collection of 53 crore. It was mounted on a budget of 4 crore!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

