Bollywood films these days create a lot of noise with their box office success and collections. However, there was once a time when box office collections did not were much of public interest. In fact, much before the clubs were cool and the success of films was just hit superhit, or flop, was an actor who started writing the chapter for Box Office performances. It was none other than Amitabh Bachchan who, with the tag of an angry young man, ruled the silver screen.

When hits and flops did not impact the stardom much, the Sholay actor ruled the box office not once, not twice, but with five of his films in a single year. It was the year 1978 when the superstar ruled the number game.

In 1978, Amitabh Bachchan had a total of six releases, and five of them were hits at the Box Office. One of them, being a blockbuster. These five films were Ganga Ki Saugandh, Kasme Vaade, Besharam, Trishul, Don, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Except, Besharam, all the others were hits.

In fact, three out of these six films ruled the list of the top three highest-grossing films that year. While Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, starring Rakhee, Vinod Khanna, and Rekha, was a blockbuster, the film earned 9 crore and was the highest-grossing film of 1978.

This was followed by Trishul, which earned 5.75 crore, and then Don, which collected 3.8 crore; both of the films settled below Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The other two films that earned a hit status at the Box Office were Kasme Vaade, which had a lifetime business of 2.6 crore, and Ganga Ki Saugand, which earned 2.5 crore.

Interestingly, both films entered the top ten highest-grossing films of 1978. The only Amitabh Bachchan film that failed at the Box Office that year was Besharam, which was still not a flop.

The film, starring Sharmila Tagore and Deven Verma, collected around 1.25 crore in its lifetime and was an average performer.

Check out the list of highest-grossing films of 1978.’

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar – 9 Crore

Trishul – 5.75 Crore

Don – 3.8 Crore

Azaad – 3.25 Crore

Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki – 3 Crore

Swarg Nark – 2.75 Crore

Kasme Vaade – 2.6 Crore

Ganga Ki Saugand – 2.5 Crore

Satyam Shivam Sundaram – 2.25 Crore

Phandebaaz – 2.15 Crore

Not only did Amitabh Bachchan rule the Box Office in 1978 with five hits, but all his films were in the list of the highest-grossing films that year.

Well, no doubt the Coolie superstar ruled the Box Office way before it was cool and way before Shah Rukh Khan was celebrated for two 500+ crore blockbusters in a year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

