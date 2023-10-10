Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi & Manjot Singh has hit a new landmark as the film continues a golden run overseas. The comedy threequel produced by Excel Entertainment, arrived with a lot of fun and laughter on the big screen with its release.

Bringing the Fukra gang and Bholi Punjaban back with double the madness, the film has been ruling the hearts of the masses. Not just in India but film has been receiving an abundance of love from all across the world.

While the film is enjoying a great run at the box office, it has successfully achieved a significant milestone with 100 crore Gross box office collection worldwide. Fukrey 3’s prestigious entry to the 100 crore club worldwide is an achievement considering it faced a tough battle with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan.

While the film made its ravishing entry in the 100 crore club, the magic of the Fukra boys along with Bholi Punjaban continues to tickle bones. The comedy threequel has taken over the masses across the world. This indeed shows that the film is receiving immense love from the audience and will continue the same ahead.

In the homeground, 100 crore seems like a tough call since the film has slowed down. Though with some push in the second weekend the film can still get close to the 95 crore mark.

