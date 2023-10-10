It was a decent Monday for Fukrey 3 as 1.41 crores came in. The film had collected 2.31 crores on Friday and while the growth on Saturday was good, Sunday was on the same levels. Hence, it indicated that while the film will hang in there on Monday, a drop in the vicinity of 40%-50% would be there.

This is what happened and now the need of the hour is that there is normal trending from here on with drops staying within that 10% range. Ideally, collections should stay over 1 crore mark on Thursday as well as that will set up the film well for the second weekend, which is open.

Moreover, Friday, the 13th, is Cinema Day when tickets will be available for just Rs. 99 and that will boost the film’s collections as well.

The film which stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi & Manjot Singh, has now reached 77.87 crores and while 80 crores will be certainly crossed by Thursday, it has to be seen how much further to that does the film go once the second week is through.

The relative slowdown in collections means that 100 crore is a tough bet now, though with some push in the second weekend the film can still get close to the 95 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

