Janhvi Kapoor has been a star since the day she caught the media’s attention, walking with Sridevi for an event. The actress made her debut with Dhadak, and despite the film not winning accolades, she made a place for herself. The actress also has a regular social media presence which connects her with her fans. But since she is so regular on social media, she has been receiving a lot of flak for a joke gone absolutely wrong. Or let us say a slap gone wrong.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media where the Bawaal actress can be seen promoting her film Roohi with co-star Varun Sharma. During the interview, Janhvi, in her high spirit, slaps Varun hard. The actor speaking to the interviewer was stunned and shocked at her audacity. Moreover, Janhvi thought it was cute to slap a co-star in the middle of an interview.

She further giggles and says, “Your cheek was asking for it” making another awkward. The video was shared by an Instagram handle chillhouseroy and was perceived and projected in the same fun way, Janhvi Kapoor slapped her ‘friend.’ The video was even captioned, “When your friend hits you for no reason.” However, thankfully the internet did not find the video cute and called out the actress in the comments section.

A user wrote, “pagal log hai ye, dimagh ki jagah sir me gobar bhar ke chalte hai.” Another comment read, “The same reason guys gave for improper behaviour that she was asking for it.” A third user commented, “wapis tuje pdta na toh kasam se maza aajata.” A user commented, “Yeah this is not ok. What the actual f*ck?” A user even asked, “This is outright rude!!!!!!!! Would she do this with any other actor?!!!!”

Another user pointed out how this would have been a discussion topic if the genders were reversed. The comment read, “Asking for it, what if a guy says that and slaps a girl? THIS IS WRONG.” Another comment echoed the same thought and read, “That is not okay at all. She said, ‘It was asking for it.’ NO. He was shocked and startled by it. If the roles were revered it would have been on a national news.”

People even questioned Janhvi Kapoor’s atrocious behaviour and called her out, saying, “The same reason guys gave for improper behaviour that she was asking for it?” Another user wrote, “If he hits her back will the people take it in the same funny and friendly way? Definitely not.” A third comment read, “He should have given back. Her cheeks were asking for it.”

People even wanted to reverse the roles and see how many people would laugh if Varun had slapped her back. You can watch the video here.

