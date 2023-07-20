Jaya Bachchan is one of the most brutally honest Bollywood actresses out there. She’s one person everyone fears in the entertainment industry, and she never misses out on an opportunity to scold the media and paparazzi when they interfere in her personal space. On to the series of new events, Jaya has reacted to the viral Manipur case where two tribal women were paraded n*ked and gang-r*ped, and the video of the same is doing the rounds on social media. Scroll below to read her reaction!

Not just Jaya but earlier today, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Renuka Shahane and Kiara Advani reacted to the horrifying incident on their social media platforms. The incident occurred in May, but the video is going viral on social media now, and one of the main accused has been arrested today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to ANI about the Manipur tribal women paraded n*ked on the streets, Jaya Bachchan said, “I felt so bad, I couldn’t see the entire video. I was ashamed. This happened in May, but went viral now. But, no one has said a single word in sympathy. This is about women’s safety. But you say things like we have selected 50 per cent women for a panel.”

Jaya Bachchan added, “Haathi ke daat hai (This is like Elephant’s teeth). It’s very frustrating. Every day something or the other is happening with women. In UP we don’t get to know what happens there, Yogi Adityanath Ji never says. What is happening in the entire country with women? Such humiliation. It’s very saddening.”

What are your thoughts on the veteran lashing out at the government for the condition of women in the country? Tell us in the space below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Stopped Mohammad Rafi’s Flight From Taking Off & He Asked No Questions: “We Requested With Folded Hands…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News