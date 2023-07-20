Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has become a prominent name in the fashion industry worldwide. She has international brand endorsements, including some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, and we can’t get enough of her style. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Deepika lashed out at a renowned publication after they labelled her pictures as “OMG: Deepika’s Cleavage Show!” Scroll below to read the scoop.

Deepika is one of the most famous names in Bollywood, with a massive fan following on social media. She has over 74 million followers on Instagram and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her pictures are goofy reels.

Now talking about the throwback, Deepika Padukone once lashed out at the Times Of India for using a demeaning headline to attract the attention of fans to her pictures. Replying on the tweet, the Pathaan actress wrote, “Yes I am woman. I have breasts and a cle*vage! You got a problem?”

Later, Deepika Padukone also penned an open letter and wrote, “I am not naive about my own profession; it is one that requires lots of demanding things of me. A character may demand that I be clothed from head to toe or be completely naked, and it will be my choice as an actor whether or not I take either. Understand that this is a ROLE and not REAL, and it is my job to portray whatever character I choose to play convincingly,” as reported by the Khaleej Times.

She concluded, “In a time where women should be applauded for making headway in a male-dominated society, we blur the lines between REEL and REAL life and dilute all our efforts by making a one-year old back sliding piece of news a headline. Digging out an old article and headlining it “OMG: Deepika’s Cleav*ge Show!” to attract readers is using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought.”

Post her letter went viral, Deepika received support from her friends in the Bollywood fraternity, including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

