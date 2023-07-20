Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most acclaimed actresses in the Indian film industry. She is often cited as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. She has achieved immense success both on the national and international stages.

She has also been a global ambassador for Indian cinema, representing the country at prestigious international events and film festivals. However, now an old video of her talking to a journalist goes viral on Reddit. Scroll down to know more.

In the viral video, a journalist is heard asking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, “Are men intimidated by you?” to which the actress asked him, “Are you?”. The journalist was seen nodding his head, denying being intimidated by her. However, the actress replied, “Oh, You’re blushing, I love it.”

Watch the video below:

As the video goes viral on Reddit, several netizens agreed that beauty can be intimidating sometimes. A user commented, “Rajkumar Rao mentioned being smitten/intimidated by her while filming Fanney Khan because of her beauty. And we all know how smitten Akshaye Khanna was with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” while another user wrote, “Aishwarya was such a tease sometimes 🤭😊”

A third user wrote, “loooool that man was lying through his teeth and failed miserably”, while another user wrote, “Dear lord, what a beauty. Genuinely gobsmacked looking at this through my phone, imagine the impact in person.” A fifth user commented, “I swear … I’m a straight woman and even I would be smitten/intimidated by her beauty.”

“She’s so beautiful, although the word ‘Beautiful’ doesn’t do her justice. What must it feel like to be so gorgeous, to have that kind of power over the person in front of you!” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, which was released earlier this year.

