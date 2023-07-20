Sunny Leone is a popular name in the entertainment industry, and the former p*rn star started off her career with adult films in the US and later migrated to India in 2011 and became a part of Bollywood. She’s often spotted in the city with her adorable kids, and we love her down-to-earth nature around fans and paparazzi. In a recent interview, Sunny revealed the backstory about changing her name, that she picked her brother’s nickname, and how her mother hated that. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now talking about the latest scoop, in an interview with Mid-Day, Sunny Leone revealed the backstory about changing her name from Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Sunny and said, “I was in the US doing an interview for a magazine and they said, ‘What do you want your name to be?’ I couldn’t think of anything at that moment. I was working at a tax and retirement firm and I worked for the HR department, accounting department, and another agent. I helped with all these things, and then I was also a receptionist. So, I was doing the interview in this place and I knew I had to get off the phone soon and get back to work, because I would get caught. And they were like ‘what would you like your name to be’ and I said, ‘Use Sunny as my first name, and then you can pick the last name’.”

The Jism 2 actress added, “Sunny is my brother’s nickname. His name is Sandeep Singh, we call him Sunny. My mom hated that I named myself Sunny. She said, ‘Out of all the names, that’s the one you pick?’ I was like, yeah, it’s just what came to my mind… And then the magazine picked the last name and I just kept it.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone went into showbiz with Bigg Boss in 2011 and was only offered a film in the reality show. Later she made her big Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s thriller Jism 2 and became a viral name in the industry.

