Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made history by becoming the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994 and was crowned Femina Miss India the same year. She brought immense pride and recognition to the country. Apart from this, she also appeared in commercially successful films like Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? to name a few.

Now an old video is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the actress was seen answering an awkward question posed by a journalist at a press conference. The reporter asked her, “Aap miss universe reh chuki hai. aap ke baad Aishwarya Rai ji aayi. Priyanka Chopra ji aayi. Unhone bada kuch haasil kiya, Aapne bhi haasil kiya, thoda kam haasil kiya unke hisaabse.”

Sushmita Sen humbly replied, “Bohat kam, in fact, Priyanka Chopra ne jo kiya hai woh bohat kam logon ne kiya hai. She made us very, very proud.” The reporter further asked her, “But jo aapki achievement hui hai woh apni jagah hai. Toh unke bareme kya kehna chahte hai?”

Sushmita Sen then corrected him, “Mere baad Lara Dutta aayi hai Miss Universe bann kar. Uske baad unfortunately mili nhi hai par milegi, bilkul milegi Kyun ki hamara waqt aagaya hai.” Take a look at the video below:

As the video goes viral on Reddit, many hailed the actress for her classy reply. A user wrote, “She’s so classy & sexy. What a fine woman!” while another user commented, “Very classy, dignified, sharp and down to earth woman. Grace personified.”

A third user wrote, “My god. Such a diva in her looks and a total sweet badass when it comes to women and the nation. We need more Sush every now and then!” Another user commented, “She is so eloquent.”

