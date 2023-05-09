Lara Dutta has entertained millions with her work in Bollywood in the early 2000s and 2010s. After a break, the actress is now ruling the OTT world with her extraordinary roles. While Lara Dutta has worked in various blockbuster films, she was even offered a role in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix. Scroll to learn why the actress refused to do the project.

Lara won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000, being the only second Indian to bring home the crown. Soon after her big win, Lara became a global sensation but made her Bollywood debut in 2003.

Lara Dutta took a small gap after her 2000 beauty pageant and then began her acting journey. The actress has worked with many Bollywood A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Irrfan Khan and more. She has now also aced the OTT world with a number of web series.

While Lara Dutta’s illustrious career has nods from Bollywood and OTT both, she was once offered to add a Hollywood feather in her hat. Still, the actress proved she is an adorable daughter and stayed with her ailing mother. Last year, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about the incident when she refused to play a part in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix film series.

Lara Dutta said, “Of course, it was a tough time. I had not even started out in Bollywood. But I was very clear about what I wanted in life. Everything else came second, I just had to be with my mother at the time. I did not even think twice and came back to India. And, it wasn’t like I came here thinking we have Bollywood (as a backup since I gave up on a huge Hollywood opportunity).” “I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was unwell, extremely unwell. Therefore, I did not even think twice and came back to India,” she added. However, not Lara but Priyanka Chopra Jonas did join the film’s ensemble for an essential role.

