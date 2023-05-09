James Gunn is basking in the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as he bids farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the promotion of the movie, Gunn has been commenting upon the decisions made by the MCU for his trilogy and other projects. Adding to it, the GOTG director recently threw shade at the decision making at a specific decision made in Avengers: Infinity War when it came to Star-Lord/Peter Quill’s iconic helmet.

Ever since the Guardians of the Galaxy were introduced in the MCU in 2014, the characters have been under James Gunn’s control. Apart from the GOTG trilogy, the characters have briefly appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder and they took part in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Taking to Twitter, James Gunn responded that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord never grabbed it in his speedy exit at the beginning of Infinity War. He shared about the decision made in Avengers: Infinity War for Peter Quill’s iconic helmet which was shattered in Vol. 2 while Peter Quill was fighting Ego.

“It’s in his desk drawer in Knowhere. He had to get out of there fast as you know! (And as for the next question people ask – the rockets that clip onto his boots are far inferior to the jet packs Rocket has made them so they’re not around at all anymore),” said the Guardians of the Galaxy director.

It’s in his desk drawer in Knowhere. He had to get out of there fast as you know! (And as for the next question people ask – the rockets that clip onto his boots are far inferior to the jet packs Rocket has made them so they’re not around at all anymore). https://t.co/VgDAZJv3YC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

As a user asked how he got his helmet back after his fight with Ego in the second GOTG movie, the director confirmed the continuity error and said, “It did, but then he somehow had a new one in IW.”

It did but then he somehow had a new one in IW. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

The final movie of the GOTG trilogy has been getting a lot of praise as the return of the team-up is in the darks considering the director will be leaving the franchise. However, Star-Lord has been confirmed to reappear again, but we don’t know yet.

