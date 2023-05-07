The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is currently on the verge of becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the franchise as it is getting love from fans worldwide. As it is the last movie directed by James Gunn for the MCU, the cast has been showing praise and love for the crew as they might have appeared for the last time playing their characters in the GOTG trilogy. Adding to it, the Star-Lord actor recently gave a double-meaning reaction when the filmmaker was talking about a scene which involved a Star-Lord doll.

The third and final movie of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy has proved to be the comeback of the MCU projects, as many of its previous movies could not deliver to fans’ expectations. However, GOTG Vol 3 is just cheekier and funnier than other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe simply because director James Gunn is behind the cosmic misfits.

While promoting the upcoming movie, James Gunn and Chris Pratt were discussing a life-size body double dummy of Star-Lord, which Gunn kept in his office to scare visitors. In the conversation with IGN, the GOTG director explained a little more about it, and Chris Pratt’s reaction turned the whole thing into an NSFW conversation. “I had it in my office for a long time, and people would come in and scream,” the filmmaker said of the body double, to which Chris Pratt gave a double-meaning reaction.

Chris Pratt goes NSFW in our interview 😳 #GOTGVol3 pic.twitter.com/8jJ6lSNNsd — IGN (@IGN) May 5, 2023

As the conversation turned a bit R-Rated, Chris Pratt looked shocked as he was with the director for the interview and responded, “They would what in it and scream?” It took a while for the actor to catch up to the conversation as he was implying before breaking down in laughter. “I was like, ‘How many people did you let come in it and scream?’” the GOTG actor said.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is currently running in theatres!

