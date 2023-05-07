Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is emerging as the newest winner at the box office. After Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 and Chris Pratt’s The Super Mario Bros Movie, GOTG Vol 3 is showing signs of becoming Hollywood’s next success. Earlier, the film was predicted to wrap up its opening weekend at around $250 million, but now, it is aiming for a higher score. Keep Reading to know more!

Marking James Gunn’s final film with Marvel (most probably), GOTG Vol 3 boasts a strong cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and others. Even before its actual release in theatres, positive feedbacks have been doing rounds and as a result, the biggie is going to score a huge total during the weekend.

As per Deadline’s report, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 was earlier predicted to earn around $250 million at the worldwide box office by the end of Sunday. But now, the projection has risen to $260 million+ during the first weekend. That’s an impressive hike and it just shows how word-of-mouth is playing a role in attracting the audience.

By Friday, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 had earned $119.70 million at the worldwide box office. It included $71.5 million from the overseas market by Sunday, the number is expected to go beyond $150 million.

Meanwhile, recently star Chris Pratt said he’s “proud” to be the first person to drop an F-bomb in a Marvel movie.

The actor, 43, attended the world premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 in Los Angeles, where he spoke with Variety about using the expletive in its entirety for the first time ever within the superhero franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

