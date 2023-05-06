Astonishing. That could well be the best way to describe the kind of opening numbers that The Kerala Story has fetched for itself on the very first day. Not just has it taken a very good opening of 8.03 crores, but it has also found a place amongst the Top-5 Bollywood openers of 2023. Now that’s truly unbelievable.

As can be seen, each of the four films above is a star-led affair and was meant to be amongst the best of the best. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are the veterans in the business, and Ranbir Kapoor is the hottest superstar among the youngsters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact barring Pathaan, each of the other films, in fact, should have opened even bigger, given the credentials, and hence when Adah Sharma comes in and hits a huge six with an opening day that stands tall amidst this list, then it’s a reason to rejoice indeed for the entire film industry.

Here are the first-day numbers of the biggest Hindi openers of 2023 so far:

Pathaan – 57 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 15.81 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Bholaa – 11.20 crores The Kerala Story – 8.03 crores

A few more films are arriving in the coming weeks, but none would open even half of The Kerala Story. This means the film will continue to find itself at the Top-5 till the arrival of Adipurush on 16th June. This one is a winner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Day 6: Witnessing Some Shocking Drops On Weekdays, To Struggle In Reaching The 200 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News