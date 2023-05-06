The Kerala Story Box Office Day 1: Adah Sharma Starrer Takes A Fantastic Opening

All myths have been quashed big time, what with The Kerala Story taking a fantastic start of 8.03 crores at the box office. Really, no one, just no one could have ever predicted the kind of start that the film would take in theatres. I can bet that even the makers wouldn’t have had any clue around such kind of start that was awaiting the film.

With just a couple of weeks or promotion, no real big screen appeal, no music, no saleable starcast, unknown director or no commercial elements, The Kerala Story screamed ‘OTT’ from far far away. Even if it was designed for a digital release, one can’t imagine that it would have seen a major promotional drive around it, a la Citadel which has been plastered all over the globe (and to average results). However, what The Kerala Story has done is defy all predictions, all estimates, all assumptions and all declarations to take an unheard of start.

Even now, no one can really say where would the Adah Sharma led film finally head towards. It’s a given that the film will enter the 100 Crore Club, hence turning out to be the second low budget film after The Kashmir Files to achieve this feat. However will it go further ahead of that and cross 150 crores, or even enter the 200 Crore Club? No one knows, and all would be know only after the film is there in theatres for one full week. All said and done though, the film is a superhit for sure and is a potential blockbuster in the making.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

