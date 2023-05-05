It was a low second week for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as around 15 crores* came at the box office. At the bare minimum, this needed to be the weekend numbers so that the entire week could get into the 25 crores zone. However, that was not the case to be.

In fact, the film managed some sort of momentum during the weekdays due to partial holiday on 1st May (Labour Day) due to which collections managed to stay over the 2 crores mark on that day. Otherwise, the film would have been at least 1.50 crores lesser by now as Sunday evening shows too benefitted from the Monday holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan has collected 107.50 crores* till now, and the challenge remains to go past Jai Ho lifetime of 115 crores. Earlier it seemed that there would be zero competition for many weeks but with The Kerala Story finding good traction pre-release, it won’t be as straightforward anymore. Still, it’s a matter of getting around 8 crores more to go past that milestone, and if the Salman Khan starrer manages around 4 crores in the third weekend, then it would go over Jai Ho for sure.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office (Hindi): 200 Crores In & Prabhas Will Surpass Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan & John Abraham In Star Ranking!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News