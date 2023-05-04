After a dose of relief at the box office in the form of John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Super Mario Bros Movie, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is all geared up to storm ticket windows. Being the final instalment of the Guardians Of The Galaxy series, expectations are really high. Here’s how much it is being projected to earn worldwide in the opening weekend.

James Gunn, who is now co-CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran, has directed his Marvel swansong and fans are quite excited about it. The film comprises a solid cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and others. The critics’ reviews have been flowing in since the last week, and the impact has been positive.

All thanks to the positive reviews, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is picking up the pace in advance booking and so far, tickets worth $26 million have been sold. Even Thursday previews are expected to bring in good numbers for the final instalment of GOTG. Speaking about the opening, as per Deadline’s report, GOTG 3 is projected to rake in around $250 million at the worldwide box office during the opening weekend.

Interestingly, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’s domestic opening is predicted to be lesser than part 2’s $146.50 million as the film is expected to earn $110 million. Another whopping sum of $140 million is expected to come in from the overseas territories.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

