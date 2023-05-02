Keanu Reeves’ recent release, John Wick: Chapter 4 is still churning out numbers at the worldwide box office, even after completing one month in theatres. Already, the action thriller is the highest-grossing film in the franchise and now, as per the latest update, it has crossed the mark of $400 million. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick 4 was released on 24th March and has been running in theatres for over a month now. It’s one of the winners of the season at the box office as the film has yielded a good profit. Upon its release, the actioner opened to highly positive reviews and word-of-mouth, as a result, it continues to bring in numbers even today.

As per the report in Deadline, John Wick: Chapter 4 has earned an estimated grand total of $402 million at the worldwide box office. Out of it, $226 million comes from the overseas market, including $10.1 million made last weekend. Chapter 4 had the widest release for the franchise and the result could be seen clearly.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves recently gifted personalised T-shirts made for the John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt team emblazoned with the number of times they “died” during the making of the film. He also handed out engraved Rolex watches.

The actor reprised his role as the feared assassin for the fourth instalment in the hit franchise and he made sure all of the stunt workers on the movie felt appreciated by giving them shirts emblazoned with the number of times they acted out a death scene – as well as pricey timepieces said to be worth 7,300 Pounds ($9,011.84) each. (via IANS)

