Keanu Reeves is an internet sweetheart who is loved and respected by everyone. Not only his on-screen characters are great, but his off-screen personality is super impressive. He is humble, relatable and way too honest. His kind vibes are adored by every generation. Whether you are a kid or a full-grown adult, you are bound to love Keanu. A recent example of it was when a kid approached the actor and had the sweetest interaction with him. Scroll on for details.

Keanu has always been considered one of the most down-to-earth celebrities in Hollywood, thanks to his polite and generous nature. From travelling in subways instead of posh cars to helping the ones in need, the actor does it all.

The John Wick star also has a special skill to make anyone around him feel special and loved. He did the same with a 9-year-old boy who came to meet him and take his autograph. Instead of just getting done with the task, Keanu Reeves had a sweet conversation with the boy, making his day memorable. He talked about his favourite character and asked if he had seen his film Toy Story 4. The internet is loving this interaction and cannot stop praising the actor for his natural ability to make anyone feel comfortable.

A Twitter page called IGN shared a clip where Keanu Reeves had to sign a comic book BRZRKR for a kid named Noah. While talking to him, the kid said, “I’m such a big fan. You’re probably my favourite actor in the whole world!” The actor replied, “Oh my gosh, Noah, thank you!” the 59-year-old responds before asking him, “Did you see Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4?” Keanu looked pretty excited when Noah called Caboom his favourite character.

Take A Look:

Keanu Reeves meets 9-year-old superfan Noah at a surprise BRZRKR signing in LA! pic.twitter.com/DQ0ATnnKT9 — IGN (@IGN) April 25, 2023

The netizens could not hold back and commented –

One said, “The internet’s husband”

Another wrote, “I’m a dude, and not gay, but I’d still find a way to have Keanu’s babies. What a man!!”

A user added, “The legend that is Keanu, just continues to grow”

The last one said, “Just when you couldn’t adore this man anymore.”

