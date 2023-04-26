Paul Rudd is defying his age, and we all believe that. The actor is as handsome as he was over two decades ago, but his wife does not think the same. As the Ant-Man star was given the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title in 2021, his wife, Julie Yaeger, disagreed with him and rather thought Keanu Reeves deserved it more.

Paul and Julie met shortly after the former shot to fame with his 1995 film Clueless. The two dated for several years before tying the knot in 2003. They are also parents to their son Jack and daughter Darby.

Paul Rudd was titled the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by PEOPLE Magazine in 2021. As soon as the news hit, fans could not stop gushing over the actor and showering their love on him. However, his wife did not agree with the title and would not have even voted for him.

During a conversation with Extra, weeks after receiving the title, the actor opened up about if his wife would have voted for him and joked, “She [Julie Yaeger] would have voted for Keanu Reeves.” The actor seemingly agreed with his wife as he added, “Come on, he’s Keanu, I’d vote for him.”

Surprisingly, the Matrix star has never won the title in his career of three decades. Although, he was up for the honour in 1994 alongside Hugh Grant and Jim Carey. However, the magazine did not pick a winner that year but later confirmed that if they had, it would have been Keanu Reeves.

Despite all jokes, Paul Rudd was one deserving actor for the title, and Ryan Reynolds could not agree more.

