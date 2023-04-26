Oscar-winning star Leonardo DiCaprio might have moved on from smoking cigarettes to inhaling vapes but the story was entirely different in the ‘90s. The renowned Hollywood star apparently went to extreme lengths to hide his smoking habit from his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. DiCaprio apparently convinced photographers not to publish images of him buying cigarettes.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest stars in the industry, and while he has claimed that he never touched drugs, he has struggled a lot with his smoking. Read on to know more.

According to Page Six, Photographer Steve Eichner earlier claimed that he once clicked Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp buying cigarettes from a street seller. The photograph of the same was later released in a book titled In the Limelight: The Visual Ecstasy of NYC Nightlife in the ’90s, where the photographer Eichner shared his encounter with the actor, who was 20 then at Club USA in New York City during a party in 1994. Eichner, according to the publication, explained, “[Leo] came over and tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey man, can you do me a favour and please don’t use that photo? You can take photos of me tonight.’ ” When the photographer asked DiCaprio the reason behind it, the actor stated, “I was buying cigarettes, and I don’t want my mom to know that I smoke.”

Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio’s smoking habit, Johnny Depp once joked about hiding the former’s smoking habit from his mother. Depp at the 2016 Santa Barbara International Film Festival quipped, “No, I will not give you a drag of my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo.”

In one of his earlier interviews, Leonardo DiCaprio spoke about quitting smoking, sharing, “I usually don’t [remember my dreams]. But when I used a nicotine patch when I was trying to quit smoking, I did have bloodcurdling nightmares of mass murders, and I woke up in the middle of the night and had to take the patches off.”

