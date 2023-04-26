Amber Heard is all over the news right now. As per reports, it seems she is still a part of the DC universe, as she is seen in Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2’s teaser. While Amber’s massive fanbase is quite happy, there’s a group of people who are disappointed with the casting as well. However, last year she was hitting the headlines every other day for her defamation trial case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

After Amber lost the trial, she was asked to give $10 million to Johnny Depp as compensation. And did you know during that time, she was offered to be a part of an X-rated movie? Keep reading to know more about it!

After the defamation case, Amber Heard received quite a lot of backlash and negative comments from the audience. The possibility of her being a part of projects like Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom had also lowered, and it limited her opportunities of earning a good amount of money which indirectly created a fuss for the actress as she had to give $10 million to Johnny Depp.

At this time, reports were rife, as stated in Marca, that Amber Heard was offered a s*xy role in an X-rated movie. And the agency named Zen Models had agreed to give $9 million to the actress. The actual contract was worth $8 million, and the additional $1 million was for donation to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

This would have almost covered the debt that Amber owed to Johnny Depp. Aquaman actress’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft received an alleged letter from Zen Models that stated, “Zen Models is an adult modelling agency and production company. We’ve been in contact with a group of adult film production companies that are interested in offering Ms Heard a contract to perform in an adult entertainment video production.”

Well, after this, we haven’t heard any update on the same. But would surely want to know what happened next and whether Amber Heard had said yes to the X-rated movie. Let us know your thoughts.

